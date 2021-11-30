A new The North Face shop is set to open at K11 Art Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui on December 2. Photo: May Tse
The North Face opens largest Asia store with 3,800 sq ft at K11, betting on Hong Kong’s retail recovery

  • The outdoor sports brand is opening a 3,800-square foot store in K11 Art mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, seen as a vote of confidence in local retailing industry
  • Volume and value of deals involving retail assets have grown 12.5 per cent and 52 per cent, according to Colliers

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:30am, 30 Nov, 2021

