The State Theatre in Hong Kong’s North Point area. It was listed as a Grade I historic building in March 2017. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s land-starved builders seek heritage projects for urban plots, cultural cachet
- In the past, some might choose to demolish old properties, but now developers are keeping these structures voluntarily, says Hong Kong Institute of Architectural Conservationists executive
- Buyers and renters of such developments will feel they are status symbols, says Knight Frank’s Alnwick Chan
Topic | Hong Kong property
