The State Theatre in Hong Kong’s North Point area. It was listed as a Grade I historic building in March 2017. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s land-starved builders seek heritage projects for urban plots, cultural cachet

  • In the past, some might choose to demolish old properties, but now developers are keeping these structures voluntarily, says Hong Kong Institute of Architectural Conservationists executive
  • Buyers and renters of such developments will feel they are status symbols, says Knight Frank’s Alnwick Chan

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:31am, 30 Nov, 2021

