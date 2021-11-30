Construction is under way on several residential projects in Kai Tak, the site of Hong Kong’s former airport. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong property firms pick up assets on the cheap from stricken mainland Chinese developers
- A joint venture between Far East Consortium and New World snapped up land at Kai Tak from Kaisa Group for just over US$1 billion
- Sharpview Investment recently took a majority stake in a project at Mid-Levels from China Aoyuan Group for HK$900 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
Construction is under way on several residential projects in Kai Tak, the site of Hong Kong’s former airport. Photo: Martin Chan