EVs accounted for 30 per cent of newly registered cars in October, up from 12 per cent last year and 6 per cent in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
EVs accounted for 30 per cent of newly registered cars in October, up from 12 per cent last year and 6 per cent in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

All new cars in Hong Kong could be electric by 2030, five years ahead of schedule, environment official says

  • There were nearly 25,000 electric passenger cars on Hong Kong’s roads in October, compared to just 180 in 2010
  • The government is stepping up policy support to push the adoption of emission-free vehicles, including subsidies for EV purchases and charging infrastructure

Topic |   Electric cars
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 11:50am, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
EVs accounted for 30 per cent of newly registered cars in October, up from 12 per cent last year and 6 per cent in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
EVs accounted for 30 per cent of newly registered cars in October, up from 12 per cent last year and 6 per cent in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE