EVs accounted for 30 per cent of newly registered cars in October, up from 12 per cent last year and 6 per cent in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
All new cars in Hong Kong could be electric by 2030, five years ahead of schedule, environment official says
- There were nearly 25,000 electric passenger cars on Hong Kong’s roads in October, compared to just 180 in 2010
- The government is stepping up policy support to push the adoption of emission-free vehicles, including subsidies for EV purchases and charging infrastructure
Topic | Electric cars
