General view of Mid-Levels in Central, one of the more sought after residential addresses in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong luxury home sales recover from Covid-19-induced slump, to hit record high this year
- Transactions of upscale homes worth more than HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) reached HK$46.4 billion in the first 11 months of the year
- Sales this year are on track to exceed the last record of HK$46.6 billion set in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong property
