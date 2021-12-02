General view of Mid-Levels in Central, one of the more sought after residential addresses in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
General view of Mid-Levels in Central, one of the more sought after residential addresses in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong luxury home sales recover from Covid-19-induced slump, to hit record high this year

  • Transactions of upscale homes worth more than HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) reached HK$46.4 billion in the first 11 months of the year
  • Sales this year are on track to exceed the last record of HK$46.6 billion set in 2018

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:00am, 2 Dec, 2021

