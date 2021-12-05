Tourists have been thin on the ground on Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui promenade during the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong, other Asian cities shut out of world’s top 10 tourist destinations amid tough travel restrictions
- Paris and other European cities dominate the list compiled by Euromonitor International, owing to their more relaxed travel policies
- Hong Kong ranked 49th in the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2021, falling eight spots from 2020. In 2019, it placed 26th
Topic | Tourism
