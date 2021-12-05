A screen showing global stock market and economic data in Shanghai on 7 October 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to issue regulations on futures to encourage leading firms to raise funds through listing
- Authorities would support futures companies to widen their financing channels and let them compete with overseas players, the CSRC’s vice-chairman Fang Xinghai said
- Leading futures firms should “make due contributions” to ensure China’s energy and mineral security, Fang said
