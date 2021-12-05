Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
Business

China’s regulator soothes nervous markets over Chinese stocks’ delisting woes after global sell-off

  • Chinese regulators are ‘open’ and ‘respect’ where Chinese companies seek to list, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement
  • Reports that regulators are pushing for so-called variable interest entities (VIE) to drop their listings in the United States are a ‘complete misreading and misinterpretation’

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:24pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
READ FULL ARTICLE