NWD will donate a plot in New Territories West (above) to New World Build for Good, its social enterprises unit, which will develop the flats. Photo: Winson Wong
New World launches subsidised housing in Hong Kong to spur affordable home ownership
- As part of New World Subsidised Housing, the developer will offer 300 flats in the New Territories West
- Hope to refresh Hong Kong’s housing model and provide truly affordable homes for those in need, says CEO Adrian Cheng
Topic | New World Development
