NWD will donate a plot in New Territories West (above) to New World Build for Good, its social enterprises unit, which will develop the flats. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

New World launches subsidised housing in Hong Kong to spur affordable home ownership

  • As part of New World Subsidised Housing, the developer will offer 300 flats in the New Territories West
  • Hope to refresh Hong Kong’s housing model and provide truly affordable homes for those in need, says CEO Adrian Cheng

Topic |   New World Development
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu and Sandy Li

Updated: 6:26pm, 6 Dec, 2021

