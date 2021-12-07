CR Logistics acquired the East Asia Industrial Building in Tuen Mun, New Territories last quarter. Photo: Google Map
Blackstone, SilkRoad turn Hong Kong’s industrial property into a hotspot with 54 per cent jump in investment

  • Global real estate funds accounted HK$17.3 billion or 61 per cent of industrial property transactions so far this year, up from 21 per cent share in all of 2020
  • Hong Kong’s industry revitalisation programme could boost supply and test market resolve on investment returns over the next two years

Sandy Li
Updated: 10:30am, 7 Dec, 2021

