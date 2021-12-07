The chimney of a coal-fired power plant stands behind a lion statue in Shanghai on October 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
AIA sells almost US$10 billion of coal-related investments as companies rush to sever ties with the fuel in their bid to go green
- The insurer completed the entire sale of directly-managed equity and fixed income portfolios in October, seven years ahead of its original target, according to a statement
- AIA will no longer invest in any business directly involved in coal mining or generating electricity from coal
