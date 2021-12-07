Coal barges in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province. The country is the world’s third-largest coal producer and largest exporter. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: China should bankroll renewable energy transition in coal-dependent countries, analysts say
- Japan is supporting energy transition in Southeast Asia through the Asian Development Bank and China will follow, analyst says
- As Japanese and Chinese investors have reaped the benefits from over investment in Indonesia’s coal-powered energy sector, ‘it is only logical for them to be part of the solution in supporting’ its energy transition
