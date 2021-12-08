The runway of Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak airport site protruding into Victoria Harbour. The site has been converted into a residential, commercial and retail area as an important part of the transformation of East Kowloon into a central business district. Photo: Martin Chan
Outlook dims on Kai Tak’s waterfront land as Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis plan and land conversion add to city’s supply glut
- Five plots of housing land at Kai Tak, valued at a combined HK$71.3 billion (US$9.15 billion), may fail to live up to expectations when they go on sale, analysts said
- One of the plots was sold last week at a discount of 10.8 per cent from its purchase price in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong land sale
