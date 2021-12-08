Aerial view of The Excelsior Hotel (centre) in Causeway Bay, which was closed for redevelopment into a commercial office tower, on 9 October 2018. Photo: Roy Issa.
Offices may decamp to Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay amid rental crash in the world’s costliest retail strip
- The monthly net office rent in Causeway Bay averaged HK$60.4 (US$7.74) per square foot, about half the charge in Central, according to Knight Frank
- Central’s October rent rose 0.5 per cent from a month earlier, while Causeway Bay was unchanged
Topic | Hong Kong property
