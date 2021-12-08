Google logo through a magnifying glass. Photo: Shutterstock
Which financial terms are Hongkongers searching for on Google? iBonds 2021 beats GME, Kuaishou, Xiaomi, Tesla and NFTs to top the annual list

  • iBond 2021 topped Google Hong Kong’s ‘Year in Search 2021 Top Trending Finance News’ chart
  • Bitcoin price, Kuaishou, and the share prices of GME, Xiaomi anmd Tesla also made the list, with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rounding out the top 10

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:45pm, 8 Dec, 2021

