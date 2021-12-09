China wants to shift some mega data centres to a new cluster in the western mainland regions rich in clean-energy supply. Photo: Handout
Climate change: China’s NDRC outlines peak-emissions strategy for data centres, 5G networks to support net-zero goals
- China will relocate non real-time data centres from eastern to Western regions to utilise abundant supply of wind and solar energy there
- Plan comes with a warning to local governments to prevent unchecked developments and detrimental practices in land, finance and tax matters
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
China wants to shift some mega data centres to a new cluster in the western mainland regions rich in clean-energy supply. Photo: Handout