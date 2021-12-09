Bull mascots to mark the Spanish Culture Festival La Feria, photographed at the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade in Hong Kong on 19 May 2019. Photo: Felix Wong.
Global investors pile into China’s sovereign bonds in search of returns from the strengthening yuan
- Overseas investors bought 87.9 billion yuan of China’s soveriegn bonds last month, more than three times their October purchases, according ChinaBond’s data
- Global holdings of Chinese sovereign bonds surged to a record-high of 2.39 trillion yuan
Topic | Bonds
