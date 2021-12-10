Hong Kong is exploring the possibility of setting up a carbon-trading exchange. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is exploring the possibility of setting up a carbon-trading exchange. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong needs Stock Connect-type trading regime to make carbon exchange work, says SFC’s Ashley Alder

  • Hong Kong’s proposed carbon-trading exchange will need a trading mechanism that blends together disparate regulations in China and overseas, says SFC CEO Alder
  • A report on the feasibility of a carbon-trading exchange based in Hong Kong is expected to be ready later this month

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric NgMartin Choi
Eric Ng and Martin Choi

Updated: 7:30am, 10 Dec, 2021

