The Sandbox is a virtual world where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. Photo: Handout
The Sandbox is a virtual world where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. Photo: Handout
NFTs
Business

New World’s Adrian Cheng enters metaverse with investment in Hong Kong unicorn Animoca

  • Adrian Cheng has invested in a unit of Animoca Brands – The Sandbox – a decentralised gaming virtual world, offering virtual real estate, called Land NFTs
  • Cheng’s virtual real estate will form part of the ‘Mega City’ virtual world that will feature start-ups from the Greater Bay Area supported by him

Topic |   NFTs
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:46pm, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sandbox is a virtual world where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. Photo: Handout
The Sandbox is a virtual world where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE