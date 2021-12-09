The Sandbox is a virtual world where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. Photo: Handout
New World’s Adrian Cheng enters metaverse with investment in Hong Kong unicorn Animoca
- Adrian Cheng has invested in a unit of Animoca Brands – The Sandbox – a decentralised gaming virtual world, offering virtual real estate, called Land NFTs
- Cheng’s virtual real estate will form part of the ‘Mega City’ virtual world that will feature start-ups from the Greater Bay Area supported by him
Topic | NFTs
