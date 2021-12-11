People lining up for The Aperture development, built by Hang Lung Properties, in Kowloon Bay on 11 December 2021. Photo: May Tse
Homebuyers snap up The Aperture flats by Hang Lung, piling into the first new homes to launch in Kowloon Bay in four decades
- Hang Lung Properties sold 77 of the first batch of 100 flats at The Aperture in Kowloon Bay, receiving about 15 bids for every available unit
- The Aperture costs 29 per cent more than prevailing prices in the second-hand market in Kowloon Bay, where recent transactions were recorded at HK$16,700 per sq ft.
Topic | Weekend Property
