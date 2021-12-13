Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of Home Ownership Scheme flats at the Customer Service Centre of the Housing Authority in Lok Fu on December 9, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Hongkongers spent a record US$4.5 billion to buy lived-in subsidised homes amid soaring private flat prices
- The transaction value of lived-in flats under the Home Ownership Scheme exceeded 2020’s US$3.34 billion as private home prices soar in Hong Kong
- The easing of the mortgage lending policy for flats below HK$10 million for first-time buyers has also contributed to the rise
Topic | Hong Kong property
Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of Home Ownership Scheme flats at the Customer Service Centre of the Housing Authority in Lok Fu on December 9, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee