Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of Home Ownership Scheme flats at the Customer Service Centre of the Housing Authority in Lok Fu on December 9, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of Home Ownership Scheme flats at the Customer Service Centre of the Housing Authority in Lok Fu on December 9, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Business

Hongkongers spent a record US$4.5 billion to buy lived-in subsidised homes amid soaring private flat prices

  • The transaction value of lived-in flats under the Home Ownership Scheme exceeded 2020’s US$3.34 billion as private home prices soar in Hong Kong
  • The easing of the mortgage lending policy for flats below HK$10 million for first-time buyers has also contributed to the rise

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 9:30am, 13 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of Home Ownership Scheme flats at the Customer Service Centre of the Housing Authority in Lok Fu on December 9, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of Home Ownership Scheme flats at the Customer Service Centre of the Housing Authority in Lok Fu on December 9, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE