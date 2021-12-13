Lululemon’s 3,620 sq ft space in H Queen’s is also its first to occupy two floors in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Lululemon’s first street-facing store underlines resilience of Queen’s Road Central, even as Gap, Topshop and Esprit exit prime shopping boulevard
- Shop rents declined by 34 per cent between first quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of this year, Colliers says
- Queen’s Road Central resilient because it ‘also caters to the domestic market and is not mainly reliant on mainland Chinese tourists, unlike Russell Street’
