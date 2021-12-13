Changes to China’s decarbonisation policy will support the expansion of wind and solar energy production, analysts say. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change: China’s decarbonisation policy fine-tuning lifts shares of renewable energy, grid solutions providers

  • Changes to China’s decarbonisation policy will bolster demand for renewable energy and infrastructure that support its growth, analysts say
  • Renewable energy projects and raw materials producers will be exempt from energy volume and intensity caps

Topic |   Business of climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 6:41pm, 13 Dec, 2021

Changes to China’s decarbonisation policy will support the expansion of wind and solar energy production, analysts say. Photo: Xinhua
