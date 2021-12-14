FWD is the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. Photo: Shutterstock
FWD to drop New York listing to sell shares in Hong Kong after a US$1.4 billion private placement with global investors, source says
- FWD will raise more than US$1.4 billion in a private placement to a group of global investors including Apollo, CPPIB, Swiss Re and the Siam Commercial Bank
- The Hong Kong insurer plans to sell shares in the city in the first half of 2022, dropping its listing plan in New York, a source said
Topic | IPO
FWD is the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. Photo: Shutterstock