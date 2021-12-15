A home for sale in Toronto. Although prices seem high, they are likely to be even higher next year, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
Hongkongers eyeing Canadian homes should move fast, as booming prices to only rise further next year, analysts say
- From January to October, home transactions reached 581,275, surpassing the 552,423 homes sales recorded last year
- Canada’s average home prices have risen by 23.4 per cent year on year in 2021
Topic | International Property
