A home for sale in Toronto. Although prices seem high, they are likely to be even higher next year, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
A home for sale in Toronto. Although prices seem high, they are likely to be even higher next year, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
Business

Hongkongers eyeing Canadian homes should move fast, as booming prices to only rise further next year, analysts say

  • From January to October, home transactions reached 581,275, surpassing the 552,423 homes sales recorded last year
  • Canada’s average home prices have risen by 23.4 per cent year on year in 2021

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:47am, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A home for sale in Toronto. Although prices seem high, they are likely to be even higher next year, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
A home for sale in Toronto. Although prices seem high, they are likely to be even higher next year, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE