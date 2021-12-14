A flat in The Mount Nicholson residential project on The Peak reclaimed the title for the most expensive property in Asia on a per square foot basis. Photo: Handout
Who is the buyer of the US$82 million property on The Peak – Asia’s most expensive flat?
- Lau Chauin, the daughter of the chairman of Heungkong Group, paid HK$140,800 (US$18,050) per square foot for a flat and three parking spaces in Mount Nicholson on The Peak
- The previous record for Asia’s most expensive flat on a per square foot basis was held by CK Asset’s 21 Borrett Road project
Topic | Hong Kong property
A flat in The Mount Nicholson residential project on The Peak reclaimed the title for the most expensive property in Asia on a per square foot basis. Photo: Handout