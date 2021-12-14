HSBC is following up on its pledge to reduce funding for coal projects. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC to cut coal financing by half by 2030 as it eyes 2050 net zero carbon emission goal
- HSBC plans to slash lending to coal projects by at least 25 per cent by 2025 and will increase it to 50 per cent by 2030 from last year’s level
- The UK-based lender said in March it would phase out financing for coal related projects in the EU and OECD by 2030, and the rest of the world by 2040
Knowledge | China and climate change
