In November, American developer Hines bought the 158-room Butterfly on Prat hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui for HK$930 million. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong property investment to grow by 20 per cent next year, led by hotels, serviced apartments, says Cushman
- Multifamily conversions – hotels converted into long-stay flats for rental – are proving an attractive investment, says Tom Ko of Cushman & Wakefield
- Industrial buildings and sites were among the most active sectors, last year and that is expected to continue
Topic | Hong Kong property
In November, American developer Hines bought the 158-room Butterfly on Prat hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui for HK$930 million. Photo: SCMP Pictures