Aleksanterinkatu draped in Christmas decorations in Helsinki. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business

Finland dangles childcare, freebies and residency to lure green professionals of Japan, Hong Kong to settle in the ‘world’s happiest country’

  • Professionals and investors in sustainable farming, LED lighting, solar panels, wind energy, composting, recycling and waste management are most sought after
  • The programme aims to receive between five and up to seven applicants from Hong Kong and Japan, with the application ending in February 2022

Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 12:05pm, 15 Dec, 2021

