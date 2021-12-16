Image of residential property advertisements displayed in the window of a real estate agency in Wan Chai on 31 May 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s home prices to fall in 2022 as stock market slump creates ‘negative wealth effect’, Morgan Stanley says, marking a halt in city’s decade-long real estate bull run
- Morgan Stanley expects Hong Kong’s 2022 home prices to fall by 2 per cent, going against the market’s consensus of gains between 3 and 10 per cent
- Sales volume of lived-in homes may contract by 15 per cent next year, in a drastic retreat from the 29 per cent surge in the first 11 months of this year, the bank said
Topic | Hong Kong property
Image of residential property advertisements displayed in the window of a real estate agency in Wan Chai on 31 May 2019. Photo: Felix Wong