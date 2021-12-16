The logo of SenseTime at the AI company’s office in Shanghai on December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
SenseTime aims to resume taking orders from retail investors for its US$767 million Hong Kong IPO next week, sources say

  • SenseTime has submitted a revised listing prospectus that includes risk disclosures following the company’s addition last week to the US sanctions list
  • The resumption date of its IPO is not definite, but SenseTime’s IPO sponsors are working hard to meet the date, sources say

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:29pm, 16 Dec, 2021

