With nearly 500 flats on offer, Hong Kong residential property sales on Saturday marked the city’s biggest weekend for homebuyers since September. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong homebuyers snap up a third of 500 flats offered by five developers in city’s biggest weekend sale since September
- Henderson Land sold out all 50 flats on offer at its Caine Hill development within five hours after sales started
- Four other residential property projects received less interest on Saturday because many homebuyers are after the newest flats in the market
