Hong Kong homebuyers snap up a third of 500 flats offered by five developers in city’s biggest weekend sale since September

  • Henderson Land sold out all 50 flats on offer at its Caine Hill development within five hours after sales started
  • Four other residential property projects received less interest on Saturday because many homebuyers are after the newest flats in the market

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:46pm, 18 Dec, 2021

