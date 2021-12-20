The West Kowloon cultural district is set to attract mainland Chinese and multinational tenants, as new office space comes into the market. Photo: Handout
West Kowloon district emerging as new darling of Hong Kong-based multinational tenants
- The area is set to see new office buildings open in the next few years, including the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) Tower
- Auction house Phillips has signed a deal to rent the main floors of the WKCDA Tower, next to the M+ art museum
