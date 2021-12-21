Evergrande Center in Shanghai. The developer had eight parcels of land taken by the government in Haikou for the same reason last week. Photo: AFP
Two China Evergrande plots are repossessed by local government in Chengdu after sitting idle for decade
- Idle land ‘is objectively detrimental to local development’, says analyst
- Construction on 259,000 square meter and 84,000 square meter plots should have started in 2010 and 2011, government notices say
Topic | China property
