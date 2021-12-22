Hongkong Land executive director Chow hosts a media tour on the new F&B outlets in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkong Land executive director Chow hosts a media tour on the new F&B outlets in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Business

Hongkong Land banks F&B tenancies, Michelin-starred restaurants in Central properties to counter soft market, rising competition

  • The group has F&B tenants operating six Michelin-starred restaurants within its retail assets in Central, executive director Chow says
  • Future competition for office and retail tenants may shift to a harbourfront site being developed by rival Henderson Land

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 9:31am, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkong Land executive director Chow hosts a media tour on the new F&B outlets in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkong Land executive director Chow hosts a media tour on the new F&B outlets in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE