Shui On Land has acquired three plots in Wuhan as part of a joint venture. Photo: SCMP
Shui On Land cashes in on opportunity to build land bank in China amid depressed buying sentiment
- Shui On Land, the flagship property company of the Hong Kong-based Shui On Group, has acquired three residential parcels in Wuhan for US$2.67 billion
- Participation from Chinese developers in land sales have cooled in recent months because of their liquidity crunch
