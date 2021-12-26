A tram makes its way through a narrow street in Lisbon’s old Alfama neighbourhood. Photo: AP
Portugal’s revamped golden visa scheme may mean higher cash requirements for Hongkongers, mainland Chinese to invest

  • Starting in the new year, investors seeking citizenship will have to buy commercial property rather than homes in Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve
  • Almost half of Portugal’s golden visas have been issued to applicants from China – 4,986 as of October this year

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 10:00am, 26 Dec, 2021

