A tram makes its way through a narrow street in Lisbon’s old Alfama neighbourhood. Photo: AP
Portugal’s revamped golden visa scheme may mean higher cash requirements for Hongkongers, mainland Chinese to invest
- Starting in the new year, investors seeking citizenship will have to buy commercial property rather than homes in Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve
- Almost half of Portugal’s golden visas have been issued to applicants from China – 4,986 as of October this year
