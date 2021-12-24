Overall view of the Cadenza luxury development in Kwu Tung by CSI Properties, on 16 November 2021. Photo Dickson Lee
2022 property outlook: Super-size mansions, nano flats, and home offices round out the most important trends in Hong Kong’s housing market
- Mansions which cost at least HK$100 million each will become even larger in the new year, as developers aim to catch the eyes of the ultra rich from mainland China
- Micro-apartments will shrink even further in Hong Kong as these diminutive abodes are the first rung of the property ladder for many first-home buyers
Topic | Hong Kong property
Overall view of the Cadenza luxury development in Kwu Tung by CSI Properties, on 16 November 2021. Photo Dickson Lee