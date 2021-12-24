Overall view of the Cadenza luxury development in Kwu Tung by CSI Properties, on 16 November 2021. Photo Dickson Lee
Overall view of the Cadenza luxury development in Kwu Tung by CSI Properties, on 16 November 2021. Photo Dickson Lee
Business

2022 property outlook: Super-size mansions, nano flats, and home offices round out the most important trends in Hong Kong’s housing market

  • Mansions which cost at least HK$100 million each will become even larger in the new year, as developers aim to catch the eyes of the ultra rich from mainland China
  • Micro-apartments will shrink even further in Hong Kong as these diminutive abodes are the first rung of the property ladder for many first-home buyers

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 8:50am, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Overall view of the Cadenza luxury development in Kwu Tung by CSI Properties, on 16 November 2021. Photo Dickson Lee
Overall view of the Cadenza luxury development in Kwu Tung by CSI Properties, on 16 November 2021. Photo Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE