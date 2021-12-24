Miniso’s flagship store in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on October 4, 2018. Photo:: Shutterstock
Miniso weighs a 2022 IPO in Hong Kong as more US-listed Chinese stocks return to Asia
- The firm is working with Bank of America (BofA) and UBS Group on the proposed share sale, according to people familiar with the matter
- Miniso could raise a few hundred million dollars in Hong Kong, they said
Topic | IPO
