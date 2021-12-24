Gambling tables at the the Grand Lisboa casino in Macau during the Covid-19 pandemic on 20 February 2020. Photo: Handout
Macau’s casino shares rise in New York as analysts cheer re-license report by the world’s gambling hub
- The public comment period ran from September 15 to October 29
- Respondents were mostly positive with the current arrangements, according to a Thursday summary of the findings by Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.
