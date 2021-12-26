People visit a display centre of the National Big Data Comprehensive Pilot Area in southwestern province of Guizhou in May 2019. Photo: Xinhua
People visit a display centre of the National Big Data Comprehensive Pilot Area in southwestern province of Guizhou in May 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Explainer |
Why data centres, 5G networks are at the forefront of climate-change fight in China

  • Global internet traffic surged by more than 40 per cent in 2020, driven by demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to IEA
  • Data centres and 5G network operators still rely on electricity generated by coal-fired plants as China remains reliant on ‘dirty’ energy’ on the grid

Topic |   Explainers: Business
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:46pm, 26 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit a display centre of the National Big Data Comprehensive Pilot Area in southwestern province of Guizhou in May 2019. Photo: Xinhua
People visit a display centre of the National Big Data Comprehensive Pilot Area in southwestern province of Guizhou in May 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE