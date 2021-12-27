Their average wind speed at landfall could strengthen by 6 per cent, or 7.2km per hour, the study found. Photo: AP
Climate Change: Typhoons in coastal Asia and China could be twice as powerful by 2100, says Chinese University of Hong Kong study

  • Their overall destructive power could double by the end of the century in the worst-case climate change scenario
  • The projection also suggests that an average typhoon by then will last 56 per cent longer and travel 50 per cent further inland

Eric Ng and Zoe Low

Updated: 7:08pm, 27 Dec, 2021

Their average wind speed at landfall could strengthen by 6 per cent, or 7.2km per hour, the study found. Photo: AP
