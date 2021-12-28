The lower Manhattan skyline is seen during a helicopter ride above the Financial District of New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Manhattan rewards mainland Chinese, Hong Kong investors as prices of luxury property rebound in busiest year since 2006

  • Covid-19 triggered a migration of property buyers from big cities to the suburbs, but the trend has reversed as affluent buyers returned to Manhattan
  • Manhattan’s luxury property market recorded the highest sales volume since at least 2006, according to a report published by Olshan Realty

Dylan Butts
Updated: 5:19pm, 28 Dec, 2021

