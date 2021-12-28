The Ant Group logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, Aug. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Ant Group to close world’s largest mutual aid platform next month amid regulatory scrutiny
- Since its launch in 2018, Xianghubao accumulated more than 100 million registered users, making it the world’s largest mutual aid platform
- Search engine Baidu closed its mutual insurance platform in August 2020 after signing up only 500,000 members in the first year
