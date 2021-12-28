The Ant Group logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, Aug. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group
Tech

China’s Ant Group to close world’s largest mutual aid platform next month amid regulatory scrutiny

  • Since its launch in 2018, Xianghubao accumulated more than 100 million registered users, making it the world’s largest mutual aid platform
  • Search engine Baidu closed its mutual insurance platform in August 2020 after signing up only 500,000 members in the first year

Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 8:56pm, 28 Dec, 2021

