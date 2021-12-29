Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices last month recorded their steepest decline since February 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices fall to 7-month low in November amid stock market slump
- The city’s lived-in home prices dropped to 391.5 last month, down 1.18 per cent from October, according to government data
- This marks the steepest decline since February 2020, when prices retreated 1.65 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices last month recorded their steepest decline since February 2020. Photo: Martin Chan