Katherine Ip Mei-hing bought the four-bedroom flat at 8 Peak Road from CSI Properties and Phoenix Property Investor last month. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Tycoon Henry Cheng’s wife pays HK$450 million for luxury flat on The Peak, as the super-rich seek safety in bricks and mortar
- Katherine Ip Mei-hing bought the four-bedroom, 4,256 square-foot apartment at 8 Peak Road last month, say sources familiar with the deal
- Volatility in stock markets has made luxury homes in prestigious locations an attractive investment, says Sammy Po of Midland Realty
