An employee works next to molten iron at a steel mill of Dongbei Special Steel in Dalian in Liaoning province on July 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters.
Climate change policies: China sets 2025 deadline for steel, cement, aluminium and output of raw materials to meet carbon neutral goals
- Raw materials must achieve higher quality, better profitability and distribution, with low carbon emissions during the 14th Five-Year Plan period through 2025
- The plan was issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and two government agencies
Topic | Business of climate change
