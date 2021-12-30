An employee works next to molten iron at a steel mill of Dongbei Special Steel in Dalian in Liaoning province on July 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters.
Climate change policies: China sets 2025 deadline for steel, cement, aluminium and output of raw materials to meet carbon neutral goals

  • Raw materials must achieve higher quality, better profitability and distribution, with low carbon emissions during the 14th Five-Year Plan period through 2025
  • The plan was issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and two government agencies

Yujie Xue
Updated: 7:15pm, 30 Dec, 2021

