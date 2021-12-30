The tiniest living space built on government land must not be smaller than 280 square feet, Secretary for Development Michael Wong Wai-lun said at a press briefing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong government sets minimum size of 280 square feet for flats, increases land supply in bid to tame sky-high house prices
- The tiniest living space built on government land must not be smaller than 280 sq ft (26 sq m), says Secretary for Development Michael Wong Wai-lun.
- Hong Kong’s government will also expand the supply of housing land to accommodate 20,080 homes, exceeding the annual target by 56 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
