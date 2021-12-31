Fitch Ratings predicts a decline of 3 per cent to 5 per cent in China’s home prices in both 2022 and 2023. Photo: AFP
Fitch Ratings predicts a decline of 3 per cent to 5 per cent in China’s home prices in both 2022 and 2023. Photo: AFP
Business

Mainland Chinese house prices expected to fall in 2022 as rest of world sees growth

  • Housing shortages, moderate mortgage rates and rising construction costs are seen boosting home prices globally
  • In China, the government is likely to implement even stricter measures to tame the property market, say analysts

Topic |   China property
Dylan ButtsCheryl Arcibal
Dylan Butts and Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 1:00pm, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fitch Ratings predicts a decline of 3 per cent to 5 per cent in China’s home prices in both 2022 and 2023. Photo: AFP
Fitch Ratings predicts a decline of 3 per cent to 5 per cent in China’s home prices in both 2022 and 2023. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE